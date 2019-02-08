Scooters India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scooters India are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore in December 2018 down 17.42% from Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 85.63% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 96.61% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2017.
Scooters India shares closed at 32.70 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.58% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Scooters India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.00
|18.33
|19.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.00
|18.33
|19.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.80
|8.28
|8.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.90
|3.28
|8.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.31
|5.71
|5.12
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.36
|1.46
|1.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-0.87
|-4.51
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.79
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.08
|-4.24
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.08
|-4.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.61
|-0.08
|-4.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-0.08
|-4.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-0.08
|-4.24
|Equity Share Capital
|87.27
|87.27
|85.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.01
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited