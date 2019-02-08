Scooters India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore in December 2018 down 17.42% from Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 85.63% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 96.61% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2017.

Scooters India shares closed at 32.70 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.58% returns over the last 6 months and -37.54% over the last 12 months.