    Sasken Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.49 crore, down 2.79% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.49 crore in June 2023 down 2.79% from Rs. 101.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.70 crore in June 2023 up 68.73% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in June 2023 up 41.22% from Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022.

    Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 17.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.13 in June 2022.

    Sasken Tech shares closed at 997.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and 18.30% over the last 12 months.

    Sasken Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.49102.89101.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.49102.89101.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.8175.0862.47
    Depreciation1.861.791.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3813.6311.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.4312.3925.90
    Other Income21.518.38-5.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9420.7720.23
    Interest0.080.080.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.8620.7020.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.8620.7020.23
    Tax3.163.635.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.7017.0715.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.7017.0715.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.7017.0715.23
    Equity Share Capital15.0515.0515.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0811.3410.13
    Diluted EPS16.8211.2110.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0811.3410.13
    Diluted EPS16.8211.2110.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

