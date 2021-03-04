Sanghvi Forging Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, up 46.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in December 2020 up 46.19% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 down 0.46% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 125% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 25.95 on March 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.97% over the last 12 months.