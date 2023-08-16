English
    Sakthi Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.81 crore, up 22.33% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 369.81 crore in June 2023 up 22.33% from Rs. 302.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.56 crore in June 2023 down 53.55% from Rs. 173.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.35 crore in June 2023 up 23.58% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022.

    Sakthi Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.59 in June 2022.

    Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 24.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 55.49% over the last 12 months.

    Sakthi Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations369.81323.25302.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations369.81323.25302.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.91211.20193.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.440.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.21-17.34-3.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5911.8211.20
    Depreciation9.189.459.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.3378.0567.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5529.6324.34
    Other Income3.6210.280.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1739.9125.12
    Interest25.9126.8225.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.2613.09-0.36
    Exceptional Items105.89204.88174.96
    P/L Before Tax113.15217.97174.60
    Tax30.84-2.070.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.31220.05174.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.75-0.05-0.92
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.56219.99173.42
    Equity Share Capital118.85118.85118.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7818.5114.59
    Diluted EPS6.7818.5114.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7818.5114.59
    Diluted EPS6.7818.5114.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

