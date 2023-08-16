Sakthi Sugars Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.81 crore, up 22.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.81 crore in June 2023 up 22.33% from Rs. 302.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.56 crore in June 2023 down 53.55% from Rs. 173.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.35 crore in June 2023 up 23.58% from Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022.

Sakthi Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.59 in June 2022.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 24.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 55.49% over the last 12 months.