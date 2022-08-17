Sakthi Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.30 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.30 crore in June 2022 up 67.05% from Rs. 180.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.42 crore in June 2022 up 495.25% from Rs. 43.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2021.

Sakthi Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2021.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 19.05 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.30% returns over the last 6 months and 22.51% over the last 12 months.