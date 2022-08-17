English
    Sakthi Sugars Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.30 crore, up 67.05% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.30 crore in June 2022 up 67.05% from Rs. 180.97 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.42 crore in June 2022 up 495.25% from Rs. 43.88 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.27 crore in June 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 18.73 crore in June 2021.

    Sakthi Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2021.

    Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 19.05 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.30% returns over the last 6 months and 22.51% over the last 12 months.

    Sakthi Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.30314.71180.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.30314.71180.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.64225.18127.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.670.360.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.93-28.17-10.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2017.1413.93
    Depreciation9.1525.949.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.2367.8233.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.346.445.76
    Other Income0.789.063.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1215.499.12
    Interest25.4864.5353.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-49.04-44.11
    Exceptional Items174.9668.91--
    P/L Before Tax174.6019.88-44.11
    Tax0.260.01-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities174.3419.87-43.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.92----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period173.4219.87-43.88
    Equity Share Capital118.85118.85118.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.591.67-3.63
    Diluted EPS14.591.67-3.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.591.67-3.63
    Diluted EPS14.591.67-3.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:22 pm
