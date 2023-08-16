English
    Sadbhav Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.83 crore, up 49.85% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sadbhav Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 404.83 crore in June 2023 up 49.85% from Rs. 270.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 104.72% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2023 up 73.45% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2022.

    Sadbhav Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2022.

    Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.90% over the last 12 months.

    Sadbhav Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.83194.55270.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations404.83194.55270.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.2127.3228.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.098.0112.29
    Depreciation7.619.3712.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses358.06468.08216.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.86-318.231.06
    Other Income17.22109.2017.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.09-209.0318.47
    Interest41.8242.0740.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.27-251.10-22.37
    Exceptional Items2.07-12.85--
    P/L Before Tax6.34-263.95-22.37
    Tax5.285.14-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.05-269.09-22.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.05-269.09-22.31
    Equity Share Capital17.1617.1617.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-15.68-1.30
    Diluted EPS0.06-15.68-1.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-15.68-1.30
    Diluted EPS0.06-15.68-1.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

