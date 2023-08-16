Sadbhav Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.83 crore, up 49.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.83 crore in June 2023 up 49.85% from Rs. 270.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 104.72% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2023 up 73.45% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2022.

Sadbhav Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2022.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 10.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.90% over the last 12 months.