Sadbhav Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.71 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.71 crore in March 2022 up 5.39% from Rs. 623.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 521.80 crore in March 2022 down 13007.44% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 79.99 crore in March 2022 down 131.59% from Rs. 253.24 crore in March 2021.

Sadbhav Engg shares closed at 23.90 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.86% returns over the last 6 months and -64.62% over the last 12 months.