RS Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 35.48% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 35.48% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 99.07% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 174.66% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.
RS Software shares closed at 27.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -24.01% over the last 12 months.
|RS Software (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.72
|4.79
|7.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.72
|4.79
|7.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.19
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.73
|5.11
|6.91
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.89
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.01
|2.76
|3.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.09
|-4.16
|-4.07
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.11
|1.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.90
|-4.05
|-2.53
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.90
|-4.05
|-2.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.90
|-4.05
|-2.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.90
|-4.05
|-2.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.90
|-4.05
|-2.53
|Minority Interest
|0.17
|0.14
|0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.73
|-3.91
|-2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-1.52
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-1.52
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-1.52
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|-1.52
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited