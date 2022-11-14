RS Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 35.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 35.48% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 99.07% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 174.66% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

RS Software shares closed at 27.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -24.01% over the last 12 months.