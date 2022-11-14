English
    RS Software Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 35.48% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in September 2022 down 35.48% from Rs. 7.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 99.07% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2022 down 174.66% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

    RS Software shares closed at 27.85 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -24.01% over the last 12 months.

    RS Software (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.724.797.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.724.797.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.19--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.735.116.91
    Depreciation0.890.891.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.012.763.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.09-4.16-4.07
    Other Income0.190.111.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.90-4.05-2.53
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.90-4.05-2.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.90-4.05-2.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.90-4.05-2.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.90-4.05-2.53
    Minority Interest0.170.140.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.73-3.91-2.38
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.84-1.52-0.92
    Diluted EPS-1.84-1.52-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.84-1.52-0.92
    Diluted EPS-1.84-1.52-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm