English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Riddhi Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 244.92% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Riddhi Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 244.92% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 569.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 186.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    Riddhi Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.33--0.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.33--0.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.11
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.300.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.22-0.36-0.16
    Other Income0.210.100.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.43-0.270.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.43-0.270.15
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax0.43-0.270.15
    Tax0.09-0.040.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.34-0.230.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.34-0.230.05
    Equity Share Capital1.201.200.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.86-1.931.05
    Diluted EPS2.86-1.931.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.86-1.931.05
    Diluted EPS2.86-1.931.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited