Renaissance Jew Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 405.61 crore, up 23.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.61 crore in December 2018 up 23.09% from Rs. 329.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2018 down 47.97% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.20 crore in December 2018 down 41.01% from Rs. 27.46 crore in December 2017.

Renaissance Jew EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.89 in December 2017.

Renaissance Jew shares closed at 303.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -10.89% over the last 12 months.