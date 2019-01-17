Reliance Industries Q3FY19 – Petchem and retail drive the show



Petchem business drives strong topline expansion in Q3FY19



Degrowth in GRMs in line with global weakness



Jio posts healthy growth despite slowdown in customer additions and ARPU



Retail continues hyper growth



Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a healthy Q3FY19 with mixed performance across verticals. Petchem and retail fared well, and refining was weak in line with global trends. Jio's overall performance was good, but customer addition and average revenue per customer (ARPU) growth slowed.

Key Positives

-Petrochemical segment's topline grew 37 percent YoY, with higher realisation and improved volumes in fibre intermediates and polymer products.

-Weakness in the polymer margins was offset by strong polyester margins during the quarter.

-Gross refining margins at $8.8/bbl were $0.7/bbl lower compared to the preceding quarter due to weak crude oil prices, in line with the global weakness in GRMs. Still, GRMs were substantially above the global Singapore benchmark, indicating a healthy inventory management during the quarter.

-Refining business saw a healthy volume growth.

-Jio revenues topped Rs 10,000 crore, up 12 percent QoQ. Operating profits improved on higher margins with expanding customer base (280 million).

-Despite strong competition, Jio posted a solid growth in subscriber base (up 11 percent QoQ) though there was a slight reduction in churn rate.

-Retail segment revenues nearly doubled YoY, driven by healthy festive season sales and rapid store additions. Higher operating leverage lifted margins by 160 basis points YoY.

-Media business saw a healthy 23 percent YoY growth on improved advertising revenue, profits in movie production and healthy growth in subscription income. Strong performance in regional channels and operating leverage drove the segment’s profitability.

Key Negatives

-Interest cost nearly doubled YoY primarily due to higher borrowings for petchem projects and digital services. Jio’s interest costs spiked nearly 9 percent QoQ. However, the increase in finance costs was lower compared to growth in revenue and operating profits.

-High fuel prices, higher production, and expanding network expenses led to a noticeable expansion in other expenses.

-Upstream oil and gas business continued to be an overhang on profits.

-While Jio’s subscriber base continued to expand, the pace of the growth moderated primarily due to base effect and increased competition.

-Discounts and offers (to protect as well as gain market share) kept the ARPU of all industry players under pressure and Jio’s ARPU witnessed a marginal decline.

Outlook

RIL is steadily moving from a commodity driven business to a more consumer oriented business which we believe would aid a rerating for the stock. With the full commissioning of the petchem units, we expect great vertical integration and higher margins for the petrochemical business which is already witnessing increasing demand and posting aggressive growth.

Reliance retail and Jio are now at the core focus for expansion and are expected to drive the revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Jio’s strategy of deeper and wider market penetration would continue to disrupt the entire value chain. The company is planning to make further inroads through various strategic tie-ups and partnerships (Disney, DEN, Hathaway) and roll-out of new services (JioGigaFiber).

Aggressive store additions, improved customer engagement and strong distribution network will drive rapid expansion in the retail segment. Impetus towards operational efficiencies, expansion of margin-accretive private label brands and economies of scale should help improve profitability of the segment in the coming quarters.

The company has key ingredients to emerge an integrated telecom, retail and energy giant on the back of its strong financials, execution capabilities, spare capacity and the huge unmet potential available in India.