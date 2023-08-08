English
    Rategain Travel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore, up 53.78% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rategain Travel Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore in June 2023 up 53.78% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2023 up 129.22% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2023 up 69.3% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.

    Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

    Rategain Travel shares closed at 483.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.94% returns over the last 6 months and 62.57% over the last 12 months.

    Rategain Travel Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.4231.7724.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.4231.7724.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.4524.1121.19
    Depreciation0.690.670.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5114.415.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.77-7.42-2.22
    Other Income6.485.975.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.25-1.453.75
    Interest0.310.310.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.94-1.763.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.94-1.763.36
    Tax1.77-0.081.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.17-1.682.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.17-1.682.26
    Equity Share Capital10.8410.8310.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.160.21
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.160.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.160.21
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.160.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

