Rategain Travel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore, up 53.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore in June 2023 up 53.78% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2023 up 129.22% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2023 up 69.3% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2022.

Rategain Travel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

Rategain Travel shares closed at 483.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.94% returns over the last 6 months and 62.57% over the last 12 months.