Rane Brake Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.53 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.53 crore in December 2020 up 4.7% from Rs. 126.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.89 crore in December 2020 up 25.94% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2020 up 36.77% from Rs. 18.22 crore in December 2019.

Rane Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.93 in December 2019.

Rane Brake shares closed at 800.20 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.92% returns over the last 6 months and 33.92% over the last 12 months.