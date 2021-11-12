Rama Phosphates Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 248.14 crore, up 116.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.14 crore in September 2021 up 116.14% from Rs. 114.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2021 up 101.09% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.32 crore in September 2021 up 102.12% from Rs. 16.98 crore in September 2020.

Rama Phosphates EPS has increased to Rs. 12.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.29 in September 2020.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 337.90 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)