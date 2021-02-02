Rama Phosphates Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.42 crore, up 29.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.42 crore in December 2020 up 29.89% from Rs. 116.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.47 crore in December 2020 up 68.35% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2020 up 89.95% from Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2019.

Rama Phosphates EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.74 in December 2019.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 101.75 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 100.69% returns over the last 6 months and 113.09% over the last 12 months.