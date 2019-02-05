Rama Phosphates Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 141.92 crore, up 31.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.92 crore in December 2018 up 31.47% from Rs. 107.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2018 up 241.11% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2018 up 90.59% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2017.

Rama Phosphates EPS has increased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2017.

Rama Phosphates shares closed at 82.35 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -14.62% over the last 12 months.