PVR Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.94 crore, up 1302.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.94 crore in December 2021 up 1302.05% from Rs. 39.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.53 crore in December 2021 up 40.58% from Rs. 41.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.87 crore in December 2021 up 18.22% from Rs. 201.21 crore in December 2020.

PVR shares closed at 1,563.45 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)