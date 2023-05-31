Prism Medico Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 84.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2023 down 84.95% from Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 134.06% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 110.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Prism Medico EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Prism Medico shares closed at 31.28 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 188.29% returns over the last 6 months and 332.04% over the last 12 months.