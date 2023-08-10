English
    Prince Pipes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 553.55 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 553.55 crore in June 2023 down 8.36% from Rs. 604.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2023 up 22.42% from Rs. 16.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.11 crore in June 2023 up 8.92% from Rs. 45.09 crore in June 2022.

    Prince Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2022.

    Prince Pipes shares closed at 681.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.41% returns over the last 6 months and 11.94% over the last 12 months.

    Prince Pipes & Fittings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations553.55764.41604.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations553.55764.41604.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials449.75478.39460.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.0527.4719.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.576.26-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0430.8926.24
    Depreciation21.8121.1419.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.9773.0755.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.50127.2024.19
    Other Income3.803.421.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.30130.6225.43
    Interest1.742.833.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.56127.7922.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.56127.7922.05
    Tax5.9433.686.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.6294.1216.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.6294.1216.03
    Equity Share Capital110.56110.56110.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.778.511.45
    Diluted EPS1.778.511.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.778.511.45
    Diluted EPS1.778.511.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

