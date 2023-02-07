English
    Earnings

    Prince Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 705.90 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:Net Sales at Rs 705.90 crore in December 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 664.02 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in December 2022 down 47.43% from Rs. 67.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.69 crore in December 2022 down 37.35% from Rs. 112.84 crore in December 2021.
    Prince Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.11 in December 2021.Prince Pipes shares closed at 610.90 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -12.99% over the last 12 months.
    Prince Pipes & Fittings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations705.90636.49664.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations705.90636.49664.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials506.61533.60454.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.9114.3815.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.815.33-13.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1027.8231.90
    Depreciation21.0521.1617.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.0066.7264.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.42-32.5193.53
    Other Income1.222.671.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.64-29.8395.23
    Interest1.623.203.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.02-33.0391.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.02-33.0391.80
    Tax12.63-8.9124.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.39-24.1167.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.39-24.1167.32
    Equity Share Capital110.56110.56110.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.20-2.186.11
    Diluted EPS3.20-2.186.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.20-2.186.11
    Diluted EPS3.20-2.186.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited