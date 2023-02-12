Precision Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Wires India are:Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore in December 2022 down 0.89% from Rs. 704.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.66% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2022 down 6.44% from Rs. 34.93 crore in December 2021.
Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021.
|Precision Wires shares closed at 67.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and 1.38% over the last 12 months.
|Precision Wires India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|698.54
|721.32
|704.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|698.54
|721.32
|704.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|658.61
|638.50
|641.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.10
|5.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.55
|20.60
|-6.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|8.47
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.79
|8.56
|9.17
|Depreciation
|3.63
|3.39
|3.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.08
|18.89
|20.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.93
|22.81
|30.61
|Other Income
|5.12
|4.71
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.05
|27.51
|31.07
|Interest
|8.04
|7.88
|6.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.01
|19.63
|24.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.01
|19.63
|24.39
|Tax
|5.88
|4.97
|6.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.14
|14.66
|18.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.14
|14.66
|18.16
|Equity Share Capital
|17.35
|11.56
|11.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|1.27
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|1.27
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|1.27
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|1.27
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited