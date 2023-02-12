English
    Precision Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Precision Wires India are:Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore in December 2022 down 0.89% from Rs. 704.83 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.66% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2022 down 6.44% from Rs. 34.93 crore in December 2021.
    Precision Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021.Precision Wires shares closed at 67.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and 1.38% over the last 12 months.
    Precision Wires India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations698.54721.32704.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations698.54721.32704.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials658.61638.50641.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.105.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.5520.60-6.12
    Power & Fuel--8.47--
    Employees Cost8.798.569.17
    Depreciation3.633.393.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0818.8920.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9322.8130.61
    Other Income5.124.710.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0527.5131.07
    Interest8.047.886.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0119.6324.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.0119.6324.39
    Tax5.884.976.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.1414.6618.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.1414.6618.16
    Equity Share Capital17.3511.5611.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.271.57
    Diluted EPS0.871.271.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.271.57
    Diluted EPS0.871.271.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
