PPAP Automotive Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.75 crore, up 345.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.75 crore in June 2021 up 345.5% from Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021 up 71.75% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2021 up 125.52% from Rs. 12.50 crore in June 2020.

PPAP Automotive shares closed at 250.95 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 11.83% over the last 12 months.