    Poonawalla Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.77 crore, up 37.37% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Poonawalla Fincorp are:Net Sales at Rs 697.77 crore in December 2022 up 37.37% from Rs. 507.96 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.11 crore in December 2022 up 88.89% from Rs. 96.41 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 495.73 crore in December 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 331.86 crore in December 2021.
    Poonawalla Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021.Poonawalla Fin shares closed at 291.85 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.95% returns over the last 6 months and 10.11% over the last 12 months.
    Poonawalla Fincorp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations697.77627.27507.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations697.77627.27507.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost176.14180.65135.46
    Depreciation18.0215.6614.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-30.14-41.410.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.5073.1848.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax459.25399.19309.79
    Other Income18.4627.627.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax477.71426.81317.63
    Interest234.05209.03181.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax243.66217.78136.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax243.66217.78136.18
    Tax61.2254.6633.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.44163.12102.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.44163.12102.19
    Minority Interest-0.33-0.31-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----5.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates182.11162.8196.41
    Equity Share Capital153.02153.02152.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.131.26
    Diluted EPS2.352.101.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.131.26
    Diluted EPS2.352.101.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited