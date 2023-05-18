PNB Housing Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.81 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,626.81 crore in March 2023 up 15.04% from Rs. 1,414.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 282.91 crore in March 2023 up 66.46% from Rs. 169.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,366.96 crore in March 2023 up 17.03% from Rs. 1,168.00 crore in March 2022.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.08 in March 2022.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 468.70 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.86% returns over the last 6 months and 37.69% over the last 12 months.