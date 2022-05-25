PH Trading Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 59.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 59.24% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 1427.27% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

PH Trading Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.