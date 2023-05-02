Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 800.96 crore, up 42.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 800.96 crore in March 2023 up 42.45% from Rs. 562.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2023 up 103.78% from Rs. 591.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2023 up 108.07% from Rs. 574.90 crore in March 2022.

Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 62.16 in March 2022.

Parag Milk Food shares closed at 87.50 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.