    Parag Milk Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 800.96 crore, up 42.45% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parag Milk Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 800.96 crore in March 2023 up 42.45% from Rs. 562.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2023 up 103.78% from Rs. 591.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.42 crore in March 2023 up 108.07% from Rs. 574.90 crore in March 2022.

    Parag Milk Food EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 62.16 in March 2022.

    Parag Milk Food shares closed at 87.50 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.

    Parag Milk Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations800.96735.89562.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations800.96735.89562.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials902.45629.77596.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods-273.59----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.38-49.49412.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.5526.5121.54
    Depreciation17.7412.2614.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.8695.59117.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5721.25-599.53
    Other Income9.114.5310.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6825.78-589.05
    Interest12.1915.1413.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4910.64-602.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4910.64-602.39
    Tax-5.861.38-10.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.359.26-591.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.359.26-591.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.359.26-591.79
    Equity Share Capital117.20117.2095.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.86-62.16
    Diluted EPS1.860.86-60.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.86-62.16
    Diluted EPS1.860.86-60.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am