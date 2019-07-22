App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,371.62 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Bank of Commerce are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,371.62 crore in June 2019 up 2.54% from Rs. 1337.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.68 crore in June 2019 up 128.66% from Rs. 393.21 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,025.11 crore in June 2019 up 41.54% from Rs. 724.25 crore in June 2018.

Oriental Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.21 in June 2018.

Oriental Bank shares closed at 82.05 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 20.31% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Bank of Commerce
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,379.213,194.802,933.46
(b) Income on Investment1,456.471,426.971,255.37
(c) Int. on balances With RBI30.4911.5816.67
(d) Others53.65120.3463.74
Other Income715.16958.23460.34
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,548.203,280.202,931.62
Employees Cost601.37856.07540.87
Other Expenses460.30520.96532.84
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,025.111,054.69724.25
Provisions And Contingencies842.431,051.511,539.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax182.683.18-815.21
Tax70.00-198.32-422.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.68201.50-393.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.68201.50-393.21
Equity Share Capital1,370.211,370.21632.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.87.5887.5877.23
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.822.13-6.21
Diluted EPS0.822.13-6.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.822.13-6.21
Diluted EPS0.822.13-6.21
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA21,369.0521,717.0726,141.28
ii) Net NPA9,343.499,439.6214,262.04
i) % of Gross NPA12.5612.6617.89
ii) % of Net NPA5.915.9310.63
Return on Assets %0.160.30-0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Oriental Bank #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Results

