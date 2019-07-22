Oriental Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,371.62 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,371.62 crore in June 2019 up 2.54% from Rs. 1337.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.68 crore in June 2019 up 128.66% from Rs. 393.21 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,025.11 crore in June 2019 up 41.54% from Rs. 724.25 crore in June 2018.

Oriental Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.21 in June 2018.

Oriental Bank shares closed at 82.05 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 20.31% over the last 12 months.