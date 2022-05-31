English
    Oricon Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.85 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.85 crore in March 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 138.20 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022 down 16.66% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022 down 18.04% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2021.

    Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

    Oricon Ent shares closed at 28.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and 15.35% over the last 12 months.

    Oricon Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.25131.78138.20
    Other Operating Income1.61----
    Total Income From Operations145.85131.78138.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.0072.9972.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.000.39--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.435.914.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.3411.879.42
    Depreciation7.068.067.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.4928.0433.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.534.5110.60
    Other Income4.634.473.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.168.9813.63
    Interest2.862.863.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.306.129.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.306.129.95
    Tax1.761.103.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.545.026.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.545.026.64
    Equity Share Capital31.4131.4131.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.320.42
    Diluted EPS0.350.320.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.320.42
    Diluted EPS0.350.320.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 03:05 pm
