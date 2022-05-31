Oricon Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 145.85 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.85 crore in March 2022 up 5.54% from Rs. 138.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022 down 16.66% from Rs. 6.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022 down 18.04% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2021.

Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 28.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and 15.35% over the last 12 months.