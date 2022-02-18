Oricon Ent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.79 crore, down 31.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.79 crore in December 2021 down 31.46% from Rs. 195.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021 down 63.94% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021 down 43.31% from Rs. 31.93 crore in December 2020.

Oricon Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Oricon Ent shares closed at 36.50 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)