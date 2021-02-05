Orbit Exports Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.38 crore, down 38.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.38 crore in December 2020 down 38.45% from Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020 down 77.32% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2020 down 57.01% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2019.

Orbit Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 66.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -21.97% over the last 12 months.