Omkar Special Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore in March 2020 up 5.31% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2020 down 10.12% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2020 down 304.17% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.

Omkar Special shares closed at 5.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.23% returns over the last 6 months and -21.68% over the last 12 months.