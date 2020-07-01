Omkar Special Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omkar Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.79 crore in March 2020 up 5.31% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2020 down 10.12% from Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2020 down 304.17% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.
Omkar Special shares closed at 5.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.23% returns over the last 6 months and -21.68% over the last 12 months.
|Omkar Speciality Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.79
|14.43
|12.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.79
|14.43
|12.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.31
|10.02
|7.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|0.88
|-0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.92
|1.11
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.98
|1.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.03
|2.29
|3.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-1.66
|-0.97
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.21
|-1.65
|-0.97
|Interest
|1.08
|1.47
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.29
|-3.11
|-2.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.29
|-3.11
|-2.81
|Tax
|1.12
|0.98
|2.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.42
|-4.09
|-4.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.42
|-4.09
|-4.92
|Equity Share Capital
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-1.99
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-1.99
|-2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-1.99
|-2.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-1.99
|-2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am