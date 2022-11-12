English
    Omax Autos Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.64 crore in September 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 43.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.75 crore in September 2022 down 602.68% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

    Omax Autos shares closed at 70.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.93% returns over the last 6 months and 56.08% over the last 12 months.

    Omax Autos
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.6470.3543.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.6470.3543.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.6047.7530.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.15--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00---0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.927.126.27
    Depreciation5.005.893.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.2810.669.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.16-3.22-5.90
    Other Income2.683.006.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.48-0.221.07
    Interest6.776.397.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.25-6.61-6.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.25-6.61-6.41
    Tax14.50-1.65-3.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.75-4.96-3.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.75-4.96-3.38
    Equity Share Capital21.3921.3921.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.10-2.32-1.58
    Diluted EPS-11.10-2.32-1.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.10-2.32-1.58
    Diluted EPS-11.10-2.32-1.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

