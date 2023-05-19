NTPC Q4 results: Net profit down 6% at Rs 4,871 crore

The consolidated net profit for fiscal 2022-23 increased to Rs 17,121.35 crore from Rs 16,960.29 crore the previous year.

Power company NTPC reported on May 19 a six percent drop in overall net profit at Rs 4,871.55 crore for the March quarter, against Rs 5,199.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall income grew to Rs 44,745.74 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 37,724.42 crore the corresponding quarter previous year, NTPC said in an exchange filing.

Sharekhan had anticipated that NTPC’s earnings will be driven by decent growth in power generation and commercialisation of new capacities, which will be partially offset by lower other income and higher interest cost or tax rate.

Kotak Institutional Equities had pointed says NTPC will witness healthy growth in power generation due to commercialisation of 4 GW over FY2023.

NTPC Group recorded the highest ever annual generation of 399 Billion Units in FY23 as compared to 361 Billion Units in FY22, an increase of about 11 percent, according to the company's press release. Standalone gross generation in FY23 is 344 Billion Units as compared to 310 Billion Units in the previous year, registering an increase of nearly 11 percent.

The company's overall income rose from Rs 1,34,994.31 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 1,77,977.17 crore in 2022-23.

NTPC's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY23.

(With inputs from PTI)