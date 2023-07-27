English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Novartis India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.60 crore, down 25.07% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.60 crore in June 2023 down 25.07% from Rs. 120.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2023 down 61.32% from Rs. 52.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.79 crore in June 2023 down 48.92% from Rs. 58.32 crore in June 2022.

    Novartis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.21 in June 2022.

    Novartis India shares closed at 771.40 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and 17.34% over the last 12 months.

    Novartis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.6076.13120.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.6076.13120.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.9369.7142.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.81-23.6514.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.185.989.16
    Depreciation1.562.081.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3614.7722.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.767.2430.50
    Other Income12.4716.3726.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2323.6157.02
    Interest0.460.300.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.7723.3156.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.7723.3156.52
    Tax7.51-1.714.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2625.0252.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2625.0252.38
    Equity Share Capital12.3412.3412.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2110.1321.21
    Diluted EPS8.2110.1321.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2110.1321.21
    Diluted EPS8.2110.1321.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Novartis India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!