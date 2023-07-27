Novartis India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.60 crore, down 25.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.60 crore in June 2023 down 25.07% from Rs. 120.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.26 crore in June 2023 down 61.32% from Rs. 52.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.79 crore in June 2023 down 48.92% from Rs. 58.32 crore in June 2022.

Novartis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.21 in June 2022.

Novartis India shares closed at 771.40 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.25% returns over the last 6 months and 17.34% over the last 12 months.