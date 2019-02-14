Nitesh Estates Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore, down 36.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitesh Estates are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore in December 2018 down 36.96% from Rs. 12.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.03 crore in December 2018 down 10.82% from Rs. 42.44 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 up 51.54% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2017.
Nitesh Estates shares closed at 5.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.72% returns over the last 6 months and -63.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nitesh Estates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.64
|23.82
|12.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.64
|23.82
|12.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|64.86
|-7.40
|-9.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.39
|4.78
|6.87
|Depreciation
|2.80
|2.81
|3.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-53.50
|35.58
|23.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.91
|-11.95
|-11.82
|Other Income
|6.28
|0.71
|2.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.63
|-11.24
|-8.84
|Interest
|41.22
|40.20
|32.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.85
|-51.44
|-41.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.85
|-51.44
|-41.48
|Tax
|0.18
|0.12
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.03
|-51.56
|-42.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.03
|-51.56
|-42.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-47.03
|-51.56
|-42.44
|Equity Share Capital
|145.83
|145.83
|145.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-3.54
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-3.54
|-2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-3.54
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|-3.54
|-2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited