Nitesh Estates Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore, down 36.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.64 crore in December 2018 down 36.96% from Rs. 12.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.03 crore in December 2018 down 10.82% from Rs. 42.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2018 up 51.54% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2017.

Nitesh Estates shares closed at 5.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.72% returns over the last 6 months and -63.45% over the last 12 months.