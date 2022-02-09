Nirlon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.55 crore, up 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.55 crore in December 2021 up 15.59% from Rs. 80.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.47 crore in December 2021 down 58.93% from Rs. 32.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.50 crore in December 2021 up 21.16% from Rs. 61.49 crore in December 2020.

Nirlon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2020.

Nirlon shares closed at 383.95 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)