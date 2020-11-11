Neycer India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 433.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2020 up 433.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020 down 104.29% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 up 89.5% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2019.