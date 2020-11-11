Neycer India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 433.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neycer India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2020 up 433.24% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2020 down 104.29% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 up 89.5% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2019.
|Neycer India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|0.14
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|0.14
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.06
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.48
|0.03
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.36
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.96
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-1.48
|-2.61
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-1.47
|-2.61
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-1.47
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.38
|13.46
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-1.09
|10.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-1.09
|10.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-1.09
|10.85
|Equity Share Capital
|10.15
|10.15
|10.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-1.07
|10.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-1.07
|10.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-1.07
|10.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-1.07
|10.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm