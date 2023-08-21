NCL Research Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 129.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in June 2023 up 129.83% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 162.52% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 201.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

NCL Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

NCL Research shares closed at 0.59 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -22.37% over the last 12 months.