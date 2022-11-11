English
    Muthoot Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,824.85 crore, down 7.45% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,824.85 crore in September 2022 down 7.45% from Rs. 3,052.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 891.86 crore in September 2022 down 10.99% from Rs. 1,001.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,245.65 crore in September 2022 down 8.14% from Rs. 2,444.56 crore in September 2021.

    Muthoot Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.98 in September 2021.

    Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,105.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,824.852,788.343,052.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,824.852,788.343,052.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost342.20344.74283.44
    Depreciation18.3817.0515.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies43.781.95118.64
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.23277.73218.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,210.272,146.872,416.09
    Other Income17.0115.9812.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,227.272,162.852,428.73
    Interest1,020.501,050.901,077.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,206.771,111.951,351.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,206.771,111.951,351.52
    Tax305.15286.99348.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities901.62824.961,002.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period901.62824.961,002.87
    Minority Interest-9.76-5.74-0.91
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates891.86819.221,001.96
    Equity Share Capital401.44401.35401.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2220.4124.98
    Diluted EPS22.2220.4024.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2220.4124.98
    Diluted EPS22.2220.4024.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

