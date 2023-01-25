Moschip Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.70 crore, up 40.23% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 53.70 crore in December 2022 up 40.23% from Rs. 38.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.81% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2021.
Moschip Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.
|Moschip Tech shares closed at 67.30 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.92% returns over the last 6 months and -18.67% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.70
|49.15
|38.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.70
|49.15
|38.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.27
|0.55
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.57
|38.81
|27.14
|Depreciation
|4.57
|4.74
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.33
|4.53
|4.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.96
|0.52
|2.94
|Other Income
|0.62
|3.24
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.58
|3.75
|4.23
|Interest
|1.71
|2.45
|2.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.86
|1.30
|2.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.86
|1.30
|2.12
|Tax
|0.00
|0.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.86
|1.24
|2.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.86
|1.24
|2.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.86
|1.24
|2.12
|Equity Share Capital
|33.19
|32.13
|31.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|75.35
|40.63
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.08
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.08
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited