English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Monte Carlo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.77 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monte Carlo Fashions are:Net Sales at Rs 138.77 crore in June 2023 up 22.95% from Rs. 112.87 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2023 down 195.78% from Rs. 3.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2023 down 56.11% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.Monte Carlo shares closed at 899.35 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.86% over the last 12 months.
    Monte Carlo Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.77236.72112.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.77236.72112.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.8625.4973.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.52128.6721.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.89-31.73-48.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.6625.5620.86
    Depreciation11.4813.139.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----4.60
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.0156.1936.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.6519.41-4.77
    Other Income7.517.693.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1427.10-1.55
    Interest7.355.403.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.4921.70-5.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.4921.70-5.34
    Tax-3.901.67-1.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.5920.03-3.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.5920.03-3.92
    Equity Share Capital20.7320.7320.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.599.66-1.89
    Diluted EPS-5.599.66-1.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.599.66-1.89
    Diluted EPS-5.599.66-1.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Monte Carlo #Monte Carlo Fashions #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!