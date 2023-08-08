Monte Carlo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.77 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 138.77 236.72 112.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 138.77 236.72 112.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 31.86 25.49 73.72 Purchase of Traded Goods 43.52 128.67 21.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.89 -31.73 -48.43 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.66 25.56 20.86 Depreciation 11.48 13.13 9.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 4.60 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 37.01 56.19 36.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.65 19.41 -4.77 Other Income 7.51 7.69 3.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.14 27.10 -1.55 Interest 7.35 5.40 3.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.49 21.70 -5.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -15.49 21.70 -5.34 Tax -3.90 1.67 -1.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.59 20.03 -3.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.59 20.03 -3.92 Equity Share Capital 20.73 20.73 20.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.59 9.66 -1.89 Diluted EPS -5.59 9.66 -1.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.59 9.66 -1.89 Diluted EPS -5.59 9.66 -1.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited