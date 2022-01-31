MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MMTC, Tata Steel Long Products surge as government okays stake sale in Neelachal Ispat Nigam

    At 3pm, MMTC stock was trading at Rs 63 on BSE, up 12% from its previous close, while Tata Steel Long Products gained 7% to Rs 772.

    Moneycontrol Research
    January 31, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
    divestment_new2_190_18509942

    divestment_new2_190_18509942

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More



    Shares of MMTC surged nearly 14% while Tata Steel Long Products Ltd advanced over 10% after the government approved stake sale in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL).


    At 3pm, MMTC stock was trading at Rs 63 on BSE, up 12% from its previous close, while Tata Steel Long Products gained 7% to Rs 772.


    "Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the highest bid of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd for 93.71% of shares of joint venture partners of four central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and two Odisha PSEs at the bid enterprise value of Rs 12,100 crore," a government release said.


    NINL is a joint venture of 4 CPSEs -- MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, and MECON -- and two Odisha government PSEs -- OMC and IPICOL. NINL has an integrated steel plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha.


    The company has been seeing huge losses and the plant has been closed since March 2020. The firm had huge debt and liabilities exceeding Rs 6,600 crore as on March 2021. The company had negative networth of Rs 3,487 crore and accumulated losses of Rs 4,228 crore as of March 2021.

    Post-sale, the consideration will go towards settling of the liabilities of the company, the government said.

    The government had got three bids from JSW Steel, Tata Steel Long Products, and a consortium of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Nalwa Steel and Power.

    "The transaction is on "going concern" basis and the employees of NINL will continue to be the employees of the company as per the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), which binds the buyer to have a lock-in period of one year. The strategic buyer will also be bound to follow the terms of voluntary retirement scheme applicable to CPSEs whenever such a decision is taken," the government said in the release.


    Moneycontrol Research
    Tags: #mergers & acquisitions #MMTC #Tata Steel Long Products
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 03:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.