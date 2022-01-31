MMTC, Tata Steel Long Products surge as government okays stake sale in Neelachal Ispat Nigam

At 3pm, MMTC stock was trading at Rs 63 on BSE, up 12% from its previous close, while Tata Steel Long Products gained 7% to Rs 772.

"Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the highest bid of Tata Steel Long Products Ltd for 93.71% of shares of joint venture partners of four central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and two Odisha PSEs at the bid enterprise value of Rs 12,100 crore," a government release said.

NINL is a joint venture of 4 CPSEs -- MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, and MECON -- and two Odisha government PSEs -- OMC and IPICOL. NINL has an integrated steel plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha.

The company has been seeing huge losses and the plant has been closed since March 2020. The firm had huge debt and liabilities exceeding Rs 6,600 crore as on March 2021. The company had negative networth of Rs 3,487 crore and accumulated losses of Rs 4,228 crore as of March 2021.