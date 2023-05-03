Mittal Life Sty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore, up 28.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore in March 2023 up 28.88% from Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 2388.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 2100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Mittal Life Sty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2022.

Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 12.30 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -6.11% over the last 12 months.