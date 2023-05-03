English
    Mittal Life Sty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore, up 28.88% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mittal Life Style are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore in March 2023 up 28.88% from Rs. 13.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 2388.1% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 2100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Mittal Life Sty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2022.

    Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 12.30 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -6.11% over the last 12 months.

    Mittal Life Style
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7313.8613.03
    Other Operating Income0.00--0.73
    Total Income From Operations17.7313.8613.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.0513.4213.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.20-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.100.06
    Depreciation0.030.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.350.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.17-0.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.17-0.03
    Interest0.080.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.290.17-0.04
    Exceptional Items0.100.10--
    P/L Before Tax0.390.27-0.04
    Tax-0.190.05-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.580.22-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.580.22-0.03
    Equity Share Capital29.5914.9314.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.15-0.17
    Diluted EPS0.190.15-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.15-0.17
    Diluted EPS0.190.15-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mittal Life Sty #Mittal Life Style #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am