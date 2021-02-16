Mercator Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.95 crore, down 85.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.95 crore in December 2020 down 85.59% from Rs. 34.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.40 crore in December 2020 down 40.49% from Rs. 41.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2020 down 113.66% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2019.

Mercator shares closed at 1.05 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.55% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.