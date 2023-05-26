Media Matrix Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.44 crore, up 60.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:
Net Sales at Rs 260.44 crore in March 2023 up 60.64% from Rs. 162.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 252.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2022.
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|260.44
|321.36
|162.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|260.44
|321.36
|162.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|245.03
|292.50
|145.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.05
|-0.99
|7.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|1.08
|1.65
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.57
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.96
|24.87
|7.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.24
|3.33
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.57
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|3.90
|2.29
|Interest
|1.53
|2.62
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.91
|1.28
|1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.91
|1.28
|1.09
|Tax
|1.03
|0.39
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.88
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.88
|0.71
|Minority Interest
|-0.15
|-0.32
|-0.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.28
|0.56
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|113.27
|113.27
|113.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited