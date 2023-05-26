Media Matrix Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.44 crore, up 60.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.44 crore in March 2023 up 60.64% from Rs. 162.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 252.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2022.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)