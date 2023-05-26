English
    Media Matrix Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.44 crore, up 60.64% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.44 crore in March 2023 up 60.64% from Rs. 162.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 252.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2023 up 1.1% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2022.

    Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Media Matrix Worldwide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.44321.36162.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.44321.36162.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods245.03292.50145.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.05-0.997.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.921.081.65
    Depreciation0.330.570.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9624.877.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.243.330.23
    Other Income0.190.572.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.433.902.29
    Interest1.532.621.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.911.281.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.911.281.09
    Tax1.030.390.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.880.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.880.71
    Minority Interest-0.15-0.32-0.53
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.280.560.18
    Equity Share Capital113.27113.27113.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.01
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023 08:12 pm