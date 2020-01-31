Maral Overseas Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 166.80 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.80 crore in December 2019 down 10.11% from Rs. 185.57 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019 down 181.92% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2019 down 24.13% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2018.

Maral Overseas shares closed at 15.55 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and -42.83% over the last 12 months.