Mangalam Organ Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.70 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 129.70 154.28 117.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 129.70 154.28 117.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 97.60 118.10 80.99 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 0.49 1.25 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.59 15.66 -16.78 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.35 8.47 7.74 Depreciation 4.30 4.67 3.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.65 33.47 19.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.16 -26.58 20.70 Other Income 0.64 0.03 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.80 -26.55 20.77 Interest 3.83 3.68 0.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.97 -30.23 20.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.97 -30.23 20.04 Tax 0.48 -8.83 4.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.49 -21.40 15.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.49 -21.40 15.12 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.49 -21.40 15.12 Equity Share Capital 8.56 8.56 8.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 -24.99 17.66 Diluted EPS 0.57 -24.99 17.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 -24.99 17.66 Diluted EPS 0.57 -24.99 17.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited