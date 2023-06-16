English
    Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

    June 16, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore in March 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 2,588.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.12 crore in March 2023 up 72.91% from Rs. 161.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.61 crore in March 2023 up 28.9% from Rs. 307.68 crore in March 2022.

    Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

    Mahindra CIE shares closed at 498.40 on June 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.30% returns over the last 6 months and 149.64% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra CIE Automotive
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,440.202,246.842,588.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,440.202,246.842,588.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,245.491,216.031,232.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.32-24.76-22.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost259.91236.48369.03
    Depreciation82.5176.7386.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses505.84526.69712.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.14215.66210.31
    Other Income15.9624.4010.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax314.10240.06221.06
    Interest23.977.938.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax290.13232.13212.59
    Exceptional Items--37.87--
    P/L Before Tax290.13270.00212.59
    Tax70.1675.5551.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.97194.45161.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items58.86-852.64--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period278.82-658.20161.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.300.380.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates279.12-657.81161.43
    Equity Share Capital379.40379.32379.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.36-17.354.26
    Diluted EPS7.36-17.354.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.36-17.354.26
    Diluted EPS7.36-17.354.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

