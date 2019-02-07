Mahashree Trad Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 3635.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in December 2018 up 3635.82% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 up 659.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2018 up 2000% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Mahashree Trad EPS has increased to Rs. 17.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2017.