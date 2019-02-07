Mahashree Trad Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 3635.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahashree Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in December 2018 up 3635.82% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 up 659.37% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2018 up 2000% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
Mahashree Trad EPS has increased to Rs. 17.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2017.
|
|Mahashree Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.96
|0.30
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.96
|0.30
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.04
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|0.26
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|0.27
|0.09
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.89
|0.27
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.89
|0.27
|0.09
|Tax
|1.19
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.70
|0.27
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.70
|0.27
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.52
|6.70
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|17.52
|6.70
|2.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.52
|6.70
|2.31
|Diluted EPS
|17.52
|6.70
|2.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited