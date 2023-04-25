English
    Mah Scooters Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, up 56.35% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in March 2023 up 56.35% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 47.77% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 33.46% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

    Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2022.

    Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,577.45 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.47% returns over the last 6 months and 15.83% over the last 12 months.

    Maharashtra Scooters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.247.475.83
    Other Operating Income----0.08
    Total Income From Operations9.247.475.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.761.651.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.40-0.692.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.801.922.16
    Depreciation0.530.510.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.231.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.222.85-2.27
    Other Income0.061.244.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.284.092.23
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.284.092.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.284.092.23
    Tax0.461.080.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.823.011.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.823.011.57
    Equity Share Capital11.4311.4311.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.722.631.37
    Diluted EPS0.722.631.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.722.631.37
    Diluted EPS0.722.631.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
