Mah Scooters Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore, up 56.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.24 crore in March 2023 up 56.35% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 47.77% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 33.46% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2022.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,577.45 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.47% returns over the last 6 months and 15.83% over the last 12 months.